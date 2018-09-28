IITs don't want recruiters to bypass placement process while hiring

With instances of recruiters hiring students by reaching out directly or through other channels in the past, the (IITs) have decided to take a stand against the pratice this year. Ahead of the final placement process, the All IITs' Placement Committee (AIPC) in its meeting on Friday has decided to insist recruiters hire only through the placement offices.

"There have been instances where recruiters come and hire through informal ways or by contacting students directly. We do not want that. We want to communicate to the recruiters that all companies should come for hiring through the IITs' placement process. The process is smooth and when recruited through the respective placement offices, the system remembers the relation and we wish to strengthen the same," said G P Raja Sekhar, chairman, (CDC) at Kharagpur and head - AIPC.

The committee meeting also saw IITs deciding to continue opening up the process early for public sector undertakings (PSUs), especially from the core sector. AIPC had initiated this step last year for the first time which IITs intend to continue this year as well.

"Last year, AIPC decided that PSUs will have earlier access to placements to boost core engineering hiring and we would like to continue with that this year as well. We give early slots to government sector but also motivate students to go for core manufacturing in private sectors," Sekhar told Business Standard.

In terms of sectors, while IITs anticipate rising demand for machine learning, automation and data analytics profiles from recruiters across verticals, the premier institutes also intend to encourage more core sector jobs.

IITs believe there needs to be a balance in terms of sectoral hiring. Given the kind of disciplines being taught across the campuses, AIPC has planned on encouraging students to consider core manufacturing jobs increasingly.





"Last year we witnessed a lot of demand in machine learning and data analytics. But if every company demands students for these profiles then it is difficult since it is a limited pool. Hence, a balance has to be maintained by focusing on core sector as well. We have to counsel our students in this regard too," Sekhar said.

Meanwhile, going forward, IITs intend to smoothen the placement process further to ease up things for the students. Although the discussions are still on the drawing board with no concrete decisions being taken, IITs mull tweaking the process in such a way that students are under less pressure during the whole final placement process that usually takes place in two phases, starting from December.





"As per the current process students are stressed amidst academics and placements, even though the latter happens during off-days. So we have to come up with good alternative process that eases up things for students. However, it is too early to decide anything upon the same," Sekhar added.