IMI Kolkata invites applications for PGDM 2020-22 batch: Know full details

International Management Institute (IMI), Kolkata, has invited applications for admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for the academic year 2020-22.

About IMI Post Graduate Diploma programme

IMI offers a two-year PGDM (Post-Graduate Diploma in Management) programme designed to prepare students for careers in corporate across all functional areas.



IMI ranks 45th in the India Ranking Report 2019 released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).





Programme Duration

IMI Kolkata follows the trimester system with the academic calendar beginning in June and each trimester is of 11-12 weeks duration. At the end of the first three trimesters, all students are required to undergo compulsory summer internship for 8-10 weeks in industry.

Students must have the following qualifications to apply for IMI Kolkata PGDM course:

Three-year’s bachelors degree (10+2+3) or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised University with atleast 50 per cent aggregate marks.



Students can either appear for CAT-2019, XAT-2020 OR GMAT (GMAT - not earlier than December, 2015 and not later than May, 2020).





Candidates can download the IMI Kolkata Admission Bulletin from website- www.imi.edu

On the homepage, click on link that says 'IMI Kolkata'



Click on 'Application for PGDM Batch 2020-22'.



Candidates applying for the PGDM programme at IMI Kolkat will be required to pay Rs 1,000 + GST 18% by clicking on the'Apply Now' link under IMI Kolkata Camus option provided at admission.imi.ed



The last date to apply for the IMI PGDM programme is December 2, 2019. Get direct link to IMI Kolkata Admission Bulletin here

