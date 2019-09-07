In a first, IIM Udaipur launches MBA in digital enterprise management

In a first, the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM-U) has launched a full-time one year masters in business administration (MBA) programme in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM).

The MBA programme is aimed at equipping managers and leaders to work efficiently in the fast-changing and emerging digital business enterprises where conventional management concepts and leadership styles no longer apply.

A full-time residential program, the MBA in DEM is open for admission through GMAT/GRE for working professionals with a graduate degree as well as three years and above of work experience with the first batch commencing in 2020. The first round of online application starts from September 7, 2019. While the academic fees for the program has been fixed at Rs 15.8 lakhs, the lodging and boarding fees for the residential program will be an additional Rs 2 lakhs.

The DEM program will provide students with an opportunity to develop a working knowledge of emerging technologies and acclaimed practices as the course curriculum is prepared in consultation with the industry experts. For this, the institute has set up an academic advisory board for developing this new program. The board constitutes of founders of successful digital companies in the country like Quikr's Pranay Chuley and Info Edge India Ltd.'s Hitesh Oberoi.

Senior leaders from leading consulting, technology, consumer products and analytics companies including Accenture's Ganesan Ramachandran, Deloitte's Kamesh Mullapudi, Google's Nitin Bawankule, IBM's Sreejit Roy, Unilever's K Harishankar, and Flipkart's Ravi Vijayaraghavan are also members of the advisory board.

"The way technology is changing the world, future careers are going to be quite different than what we see today. At Udaipur, we don’t just want our students to prepare for this change but welcome it. The DEM program would cater to the needs of emerging digital business enterprises and the aspirants," said Pankaj Patel, Chairman, Udaipur.

According to Janat Shah, director of Udaipur, the B-school has already entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several leading companies across business verticals for collaboration for sharing and development of knowledge in the digital world.

For instance, IBM will give students relevant and enhanced industry exposure by virtue of its experts delivering guest lectures on leading-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Analytics. Similar tie-ups have been made for knowledge sharing with the likes of Accenture, Quikr, and ITC Infotech, among others.

"This approach of engaging with leading organizations helps bridge the gap between academia and industry so that students get a jump start and are ready to enter the workforce with relevant experience," said Shah.

Apart from training in management fundamentals, the one-year program will provide students with exposure to contemporary practices of data-driven decision making. The program will also provides exposure to business management, data analytics, and emerging technologies that are in demand in the corporate world. Students will learn from academicians and industry practitioners through case studies, simulations, frameworks, and practical lab projects.