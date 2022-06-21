India Post GDS Result 2022 out now: Check list of shortlisted candidates

-
India Post GDS Result 2022: The India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result and the same can be checked out on the official website, at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The list for shortlisted candidates for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS 2022) recruitment can be seen on the official website of India Post and all those who appeared for the exam can check their results.
The shortlisted candidates in the next round would be required to verify their documents and the selected students would get a call letter from the India Post on their registered email id or phone number. The selected candidates would then be required to verify their documents at the mentioned division head before July 5, 2020. It must be noted that the dates can vary from circle to circle.
Here's how you can check your India Post GDS Result 2022
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Candidate’s corner’ tab on left side of the home page
Step 3: Now, click on the ‘shortlisted candidates’ tab and go to the state you belong to
Step 4: Now your result will appear on the screen. Download the pdf and take out a hard copy for future references
The India Post GDS Result 2022 will mention per cent of marks along with division, office, post name, post community, registration number, and other important details. The candidate will have to verify these details at the division head. Details of verifications will soon be notified to the selected candidates
