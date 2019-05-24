JUST IN
IPU Result 2019 declared: Here's how you can check your marks

Candidates can check IPU Result 2019 at the official website of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University: ipu.ac.in.

BS Web Team 

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has declared the results for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree course on Friday.

IPU Result 2019: Here's how you can check your scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University at ipu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tab on the 'CET Results' link

Step 3: Click on the 'CET Code: 125- BBA'. The link will direct you to the 'Roll no wise result of all candidates'

Step 4: Check for your name, roll number

Step 5: Download the PDF folder for future reference

Click here for direct link to the PDF

The IPU BBA exam was conducted on May 11, 2019. Courses offered are BBA General, Bachelor in Business Administration (Computer Aided Management) and Bachelor in Business Administration (Banking & Insurance)

Updates on IPUCET counseling is expected soon. Seats will be allocated to the candidates according to the merit.

Stay updated with latest IPU BBA informations here
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 13:28 IST

