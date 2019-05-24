IPU Result 2019 declared: Here's how you can check your marks

-
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has declared the results for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree course on Friday.
Candidates can check their IPU Result 2019 at the official website of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University: ipu.ac.in.
IPU Result 2019: Here's how you can check your scores
Step 1: Visit the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University at ipu.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tab on the 'CET Results' link
Step 3: Click on the 'CET Code: 125- BBA'. The link will direct you to the 'Roll no wise result of all candidates'
Step 4: Check for your name, roll number
Step 5: Download the PDF folder for future reference
Click here for direct link to the PDF
The IPU BBA exam was conducted on May 11, 2019. Courses offered are BBA General, Bachelor in Business Administration (Computer Aided Management) and Bachelor in Business Administration (Banking & Insurance)
Updates on IPUCET counseling is expected soon. Seats will be allocated to the candidates according to the merit.
