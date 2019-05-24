IPU Result 2019 declared: Here's how you can check your marks

The Guru Gobind Singh has declared the results for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree course on Friday.

Candidates can check their 2019 at the official website of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University:

2019: Here's how you can check your scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of Guru Gobind Singh at

Step 2: On the homepage, tab on the 'CET Results' link

Step 3: Click on the 'CET Code: 125- BBA'. The link will direct you to the 'Roll no wise result of all candidates'

Step 4: Check for your name, roll number

Step 5: Download the PDF folder for future reference

Click here for direct link to the PDF

The IPU BBA exam was conducted on May 11, 2019. Courses offered are BBA General, Bachelor in Business Administration (Computer Aided Management) and Bachelor in Business Administration (Banking & Insurance)

Updates on IPUCET counseling is expected soon. Seats will be allocated to the candidates according to the merit.



