ISB placements: Job offers rise by 15% on first day, 85% of batch placed

Even as the final placement process kicked off at the premier Indian School of Business (ISB), number of job offers on the first day rose by 15 per cent this year.

Job offers on the first day stood at 1383 as compared to 1194 last year, according to an interim progress update by on the ongoing placements for the Class of 2020 of the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). While the process is still on, already 85 per cent of the batch has been placed.

candidates have so far attracted an average cost-to-company (CTC) of Rs 26.15 lakhs per annum.

Given that the PGP candidates have a prior work experience of anywhere between two years and 20 years before enrolling, the average pre- and post-ISB salary package saw a difference of 124 per cent this year. In other words, the average salaries of ISB candidates received during the final placements were 124 per cent higher than what they were earning when they joined the programme.

In all, 231 companies are visiting ISB campus for placements, including 65 first-time recruiters this year.

"ISB was established with a vision to create future leaders for India and the world. Companies betting big on India continue to choose ISB as their preferred partner for meeting their talent requirements. With the largest class size in India of 890 students, ISB’s PGP offers a top-quality talent pool. The diversity and experience of the PGP class are the main draws for recruiters," said Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB.

Sector-wise, consulting firms are leading by making 22.75 per cent of total offers, followed by IT/ITeS (14.93 per cent), e-commerce (11.30 per cent), and BFSI (11.23 per cent). In terms of functions offered too, consulting leads at 23.79 per cent, followed by sales & marketing (15.40 per cent), product management (15.04 per cent), general management/strategic planning (13.09 per cent), and operations (7.52 per cent).

Marquee recruiters from consulting included Accenture, Alvarez and Marsal, AT Kearney, Bain and Company, Boston Consulting Group, Dalberg, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, E&Y, EY Parthenon, GEP, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PWC DIAC, PWC India, Roland Berger, Siemens Management Consulting and ZS Associates making a total of 314 offers between them.

From IT/ITES, e-commerce and technology companies like ADP, Amazon, Blackbuck, Byju’s, Electronic Arts, Flipkart, Google, InMobi, Media.Net Software Services, Mfine, Microsoft, Myntra, Nagarro Software, Nykaa, Ola, Paysafe, PhonePe, RazorPay, ThoughtWorks, Udaan, Uber, VMWare and Zomato represented the sector.

BFSI companies such as Axis Bank, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Estee Advisors, ICICI Bank, Matrix Partners and Yes Bank continue to hire in large numbers while Investment Banking and Private Equity firms such as American Express, Barclays, Bexley Advisors, Kingfish Private Equity, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (GOI), RBS, Waterfield Advisors and Wells Fargo came on board this year.

Accounting for 7 per cent of all offers made, FMCG/marketing companies included AB InBev, Coca-Cola, Colgate Palmolive, Godrej, HUL, L’Oreal, Nestle, Procter and Gamble and Samsung along with ITC and Marico joining the list this year.

Hiring for leadership roles also saw an upswing with conglomerates like Aditya Birla Group, Adani, CK Birla Group, Essar, Hinduja, Piramal, Reliance Industries, RPG and Shapoorji Pallonji making offers for roles ranging from Management Trainees to Executive Assistants to CXOs.

With several students having prior international experience, international recruiters including Apple (South Asia), Deloitte Middle East, EY Parthenon and Landmark Group continued to hire from ISB for senior management positions.

Hiring of women students also saw an uptick with Axis Bank, along with a host of other companies hiring for leadership roles in good numbers. At 39 per cent, the PGP class of 2020 has the largest-ever representation of women.

Apparently, ISB follows a system of 'rolling placements', a lateral hiring process that is spread over several weeks, giving both recruiters and students time to find their best fit.