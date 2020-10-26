ISB's PGPMAX down a notch at 53rd spot globally in FT 2020 EMBA rankings

The (ISB)'s post graduate programme in management for senior executives (PGPMAX) has been ranked 53rd globally in the latest Financial Times 2020 Executive (EMBA) rankings.

A 15-month global executive level programme for senior executives and business owners with a minimum of 10 years of experience, ISB's PGPMAX slipped one place from last year's 52nd rank.

While ISB's PGPMAX was the top ranked executive programme from India, the second best Indian programme was Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore's post graduate programme in enterprise management, at 95th position.

ISB's PGPMAX was not only ranked 11th in the standalone programme category in Asia, the school is ranked 12th globally in terms of salary today i.e. average alumni salaries three years after graduation. The salary increase is measured based on the average difference in alumni salary between their salary before the EMBA and now. The PGPMAX programme is also ranked 28th globally for work experience of its students.

Commenting on the development, ISB dean Rajendra Srivastava said that the rankings not just highlighted the relevance of PGPMAX programme but also the importance of an executive MBA for working professionals.

"It becomes more critical for the experienced executives to equip and brace themselves up to be ahead of the curve with the current circumstances. The need of the hour is to reinvent and gear up to meet uncertainties & looming challenges," said Srivastava.