ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks

ICSE, ISC result 2022: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared ICSE and ISC 1st semester result. ISC and ICSE result are available through CISEC's official website - org, CAREERS portal and through SMS. Since it’s an online-only result and mark sheet will not be available from schools, students can expect a delay in the website. Alternatively, they can check results at results. org, and Digi locker. is also sending results via SMS. To check, students need to type ICSE/ISC seven-digit unique ID’ and send it to 09248082883.



How to download ICSE 10th result 2022

Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE result 2022

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Click on either ICSE 10th Result 2022

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download ICSE 10th Result 2022

How to get ICSE result via SMS:

— For receiving the ICSE Result 2022 via SMS, create a new message text by typing out your Unique ID in the following manner ICSE <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)

— Send the message to 09248082883.

— The SMS result would be displayed along with subject-wise score as follows: Shalini Sharma (Name of student) ENG-96, HIN-88,MAT-89... and so on

How to download ISC result 2022

Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ISC 12th Result 2022:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Click on either ISC 12th Result 2022

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download ISC Result 2022

How to get ISC result 2022 via SMS:

— For receiving the ISC Result 2022 via SMS, create a new message text by typing out your Unique ID in the following manner ISC <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)

— Send the message to 09248082883.

— The SMS result would be displayed along with subject-wise score as follows: Chirag Waghmare (Name of student) ENG-79, HIN-73,MAT-90... and so on

ICSE and ISC students can now also have digitally signed statement of marks and pass certificate, which will allow them access to the results anytime, anywhere.





CISCE Term 2 Dates



The second-semester exams are expected to be held in March or April. The CISCE term 2 exam dates will be announced today. The first semester had multiple choice question papers while the second semester will be held on either offline or online mode depending upon the pandemic situation. The CISCE had earlier informed that the question paper for each semester exam will be 80 marks for ICSE and 70 marks for ISC. The total syllabus has been reduced due to the pandemic which has been further be divided into two halves-one for each semester, as per the guidelines issued by the CISCE.





How will final result be prepared?



The semester I exams were completed in December. The second-semester exams will be held in March-April. Each semester will be covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. CISCE had said that practicals will be held in the offline mode in schools only if the pandemic situation is conducive, else it will be conducted in virtual mode by the schools. In the scenario of the semester II exams being cancelled, the final result will be prepared by using the semester I and internal assessments, the board had said.

Have an issue with ICSE, ISC result 2022?

In case students have an issue with the calculation of marks, they can send in a written application to the council explaining in detail the objection. ICSE students have to send the application to asicse@cisce.org and ISC students can send their query applications to asisc@cisce.org. It is important to note that such applications will not be accepted if sent after August 1, 2022. The dispute applications must be sent from the official email id of the school’s head, which is assigned by the CISCE.

After reviewing the application, the council will notify the respective school head in case of any result alteration.