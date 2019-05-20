JEE Advanced 2019 admit card to release today: Steps to download

2019 admit card: The (IIT), Roorkee is expected to release the admit card for (JEE), Advanced for admissions to IITs today i.e. May 20, 2019 at 10 am. The exam will be held on May 27, 2019.

The hall tickets or admit cards will be released on the official website According to the information provided by IIT, Roorkee, which is organising the JEE this year, the admit card will be available till May 27, 2019.

The admit card will be made available in online mode.

Those candidates who qualified the JEE Mains and have registered for on the official website will have to go to the website to download the admit card after 10 am.

A total of 2,24,000 students have qualified JEE Mains and are eligible to give

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.inGo to the link ''admit card'' on the homepage and click on it. You can also use this direct link https://jeeadv.ac.in/admit-cards.htmlUse your registration details to log-inDownload the admit card and take print outsTill now, the admit card link is not yet active. It is expected to get active only after 10 am on May 20, 2019.

The admit card will contain details of students. The students are expected to go through it and check if they are correct. The details will include the name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, address for correspondence, exam centre, exam timings, reporting time and other such details.

The candidates are advised to carry all the relavant documents especially the and a valid ID proof.

Here is the link to important dates for JEE Advanced 2019 exams- https://jeeadv.ac.in/important-dates.html



About examination



is considered as the premier engeineering institution in the country. Every year lakhs of students give the exam. The exam will be conducted on May 27, 2019 in two slots. The first paper will start from 9 am to 12 pm and the second slot will start from 2 pm to 5 pm. The hall tickets for JEE Advanced is expected to release today at 10 am.







