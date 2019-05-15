JEE Main Paper 2 results 2019 out: Four Andhra students score full marks

The paper 2 (Architecture) examination results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, May 15. Students who had appeared in the April paper 2 exam can check their results on the official website- jeemain.nic.in.

The official website had made a declaration in this regard through a notification. The bulletin stated that the results of paper 2 (Architecture) has been released

Four students from Andhra Pradesh have scored perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to architecture courses.

The four students are Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayana, Korapati Nikhil Ratna, Sykam Ritesh Reddy and Gudla Raghunandan Reddy.

The first examination was conducted on January 8 in two shifts, and the second JEE(Main) exam for Paper-2 was conducted on April 7.

A total of 2.27 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.

For those candidates who appeared in both the January and April examination, better of the two scores have been taken into account.

Out of 61,510 candidates appearing in both the months, 27,624 have improved their performance.

How to check JEE Main paper 2 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result' for JEE Main April paper 2

Step 3: Enter asked credentials like registration number, roll number

Step 4: Save the result once it appears on the screen

JEE Main examination results were declared on April 30, 2019. Of the 24 students who secured the perfect score of 100 percentile, 15 were from January session and 9 were from the April attempt.

NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture colleges take admissions based on the JEE Main score. Along with the results, a cut-off will be released for JEE Advanced exam qualification.