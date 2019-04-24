JUST IN
JEE Advanced 2019 registration begins for foreign students; how to apply

Intersted candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced 2019 examination at the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.nic.in. Last date to fill the form is May 9, 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Exam

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has started the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 for foreign students on the official website.

Intersted candidates can apply for examination at the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.nic.in or click here for direct link

The last date to apply for the JEE Adbvanced exam is May 9, 2019 up to 5 pm.

Chart

Here's how to apply for JEE Advanced exam

Step 1: Go to the official website JEE Advanced at jeeadv.nic.

Step 2: Click on the 'Foreign Candidates Direct Registration' link

Step 3: In the new page, read all the important instructions given for the online regaistration. Once done, click on 'I have read above instructions and procedure' link and proceed to register online, or click here for the direct link

Note: This page will give you full guidance as to how, when and what needs to be followed while filling the registartion form

Step 4: Fill in your credentials

Step 5: Click 'Submit'

Pay the application fee

Application fee: Candidates applying for the JEE Advanced exam need to pay Rs 2,600 as application fee.

SC, ST and PwD candidates and Indian and PIO female candidates (all categories): Rs 1,300.

Foreign nationals: $150

SAARC: $75.

Note: Additional GST will be applicable on all the fees.

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on October 1, 1994 or after that date.

Relaxation of five years is allowed for SC, ST, PwD (persons with disabilities) candidates.

Foreign centres where JEE Advanced 2019 will be held:

Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)

Colombo (Sri Lanka)

Dhaka (Bangladesh)

Dubai (UAE)

Kathmandu (Nepal), and

Singapore

Important dates to remember

Online registration begins (Foreign Candidates) direct Apply: April 22, 2019 10:00 IST

Online Registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified Candidates: May 3, 2019 10:00 IST

Online Registration closes: May 9, 2019 17:00 IST

Last date for fee payment of candidates who have successfully completed upto Step 2 (Source: JEE official website)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 19:59 IST

