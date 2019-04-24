JEE Advanced 2019 registration begins for foreign students; how to apply

-
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has started the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 for foreign students on the official website.
Intersted candidates can apply for examination at the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.nic.in or click here for direct link
The last date to apply for the JEE Adbvanced exam is May 9, 2019 up to 5 pm.
Here's how to apply for JEE Advanced exam
Step 1: Go to the official website JEE Advanced at jeeadv.nic.
Step 2: Click on the 'Foreign Candidates Direct Registration' link
Step 3: In the new page, read all the important instructions given for the online regaistration. Once done, click on 'I have read above instructions and procedure' link and proceed to register online, or click here for the direct link
Note: This page will give you full guidance as to how, when and what needs to be followed while filling the registartion form
Step 4: Fill in your credentials
Step 5: Click 'Submit'
Pay the application fee
Application fee: Candidates applying for the JEE Advanced exam need to pay Rs 2,600 as application fee.
SC, ST and PwD candidates and Indian and PIO female candidates (all categories): Rs 1,300.
Foreign nationals: $150
SAARC: $75.
Note: Additional GST will be applicable on all the fees.
Age limit: Candidates should have been born on October 1, 1994 or after that date.
Relaxation of five years is allowed for SC, ST, PwD (persons with disabilities) candidates.
Foreign centres where JEE Advanced 2019 will be held:
Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)
Colombo (Sri Lanka)
Dhaka (Bangladesh)
Dubai (UAE)
Kathmandu (Nepal), and
Singapore
