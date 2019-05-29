JEE Advanced answer sheets 2019 to be released today: Steps to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will send the response sheets or answer sheets of the candidates from the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Candidates awaiting for the answer sheets may visit the official website i.e jeeadv.ac.in or click here for direct link

According to the official notification, the sheets will be made available starting Wednesday, 10 am, till June 1, 2019.

response sheet 2019: Here are steps you need to follow

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Response sheets'

Step 3: When redirected to a new page, login by using your credentails

Step 4: Click on the 'Response sheets' tab

Step 5: Download your answer sheets.

Keep your answer sheets for future reference

Note: Answer Key will be available from June 4 at the official websites. A link will also be providede for students in doubt to raise questions or objections.

Results for the exam will be announced in the second week of June, i.e 14 Jun 2019.

The JEE Advanced 2019 examination was held on May 27, 2019 in two sessions including two examination papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2.





2019 - Important dates you need to remember

1. JEE Advanced 2019 - May 27, 2019

2. Availability of recorded responses of candidates - May 29 to June 1, 2019

3. Release of Answer Keys -June 4, 2019

4. Feedback and comments on Answer key - June 4 to 5, 2019

5. Result declaration -June 14, 2019

