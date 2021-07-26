JEE-Advanced to be conducted on October 3, says Dharmendra Pradhan

-
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced will be conducted on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.
The exam, earlier scheduled on July 3, was postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation.
"JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols," Pradhan tweeted.
This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.
