JEE Main 2019: NTA releases application form on official websites

The National Test Agency has released application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 on the official websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in.

According to the notification, the candidates can apply between September 1 and September 30. The last date to submit the fee is October 1.



The JEE (Main) will be conducted twice a year and from the next academic session in 2019.

The first JEE (Main) has been scheduled from 6 to 20 January, 2019 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate progammes in NITs, IITs and other centrally funded Technical institutions.

The timings for the JEE (Main) 1 are divided into two shifts. Candidates can give exam in either of the following shifts: From 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, or from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam will be in computer based test (CBT) mode only. The key subjects are mathematics, physics and chemistry.





ALSO READ: JEE (Main) merit list will be based on percentile score; details inside

JEE (Main) paper 2 is to be given by Bachelor of architecture (B Arch) aspirants and Bachelor of Planning ( B. Planning) aspirants, in one sitting only. This test will be conducted from April 6, 2019 to April 20th, 2019. This exam will be held in a single shift only. Part 1 and part 2 will be mathematics and aptitude test and part 3 will be a drawing test.

Admission to IITs will be based only on category-wise All India Rank in JEE (Advanced), subject to condition mentioned on JEE(Advanced) website.



Candidates needn’t appear for both the JEE (Main) tests. However, if a candidate appears in both the tests, the better of the two scores will be used for the eligibility for JEE (Advance) 2019.

IMPORTANT DATES:

JEE (MAIN) 1:



Online submission of application forms: Sept 1 to Sept 30, 2018.

Admit card download: December 17, 2018

Examination date: Jan 6 to Jan 20, 2019 (Candidate can choose any one out of the eight sittings).

Result declaration: January 31st, 2019.

JEE (Main) 2:

Online submission of application form: February 8 to March 7, 2019.

Admit card downloading 18 March 2019.

Examination date: From April 6, 2019 yo April 20, 019. (Candidates can choose only one sitting out of the eight sittings)

Results declaration: April 30, 2019.

Eligibility criteria

JEE (Main) is applicable for those candidates who have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards.

For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.