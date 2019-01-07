JEE Main 2019 to be held in two sessions, over 950,000 students register

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main), one of the most difficult engineering examinations for admission to India's top institutes, is all set to begin from Tuesday, January 8 across 258 cities in the country. This year, the (NTA) will conduct the twice, in January and April. For the JEE Main’s January session, more than 9.5 lakh students have reportedly registered. JEE consists of Main and Advanced exams.

In 2019, the has many firsts to its credit as for the first time, the entrance examination is being conducted by a newly-constituted (NTA) and it will be held through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Also, it is for the first time ever that the is being conducted in winters for engineering aspirants.

The motive behind conducting two sessions is that if students, who fail to give their best in the first attempt can get a second opportunity to perform better in the second attempt in April. The final merit list or ranking is calculated by taking student’s best score of the two JEE Main examinations into consideration, according to an Indian Express article.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) used to organise the JEE Main examination in the pen and paper based mode and CBT as well. But now onwards, it will be held in CBT mode only. The will use high-end surveillance systems including CCTVs and for the first time, jammers will be in place at the examination centres, said an FE Online report.

The admit cards have already been uploaded on the official website at jeemain.nic.in.

Before appearing for one of the most coveted entrance exams, follow these instructions:

Applicants need to carry their original photo identify proof such as PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport or Aadhaar card.

Carry a print out of your admit card and passport size photo. Preferably, take at least two copies.

For further help, candidates can check NTA’s website ac.in for examination dates and other exam-related information.

Check or visit your venue in advance to avoid any confusion on the examination day.

To help students reach exam centres without any hassle, the JEE Main’s website has unveiled “Center Locator” feature. The result of the first attempt of JEE Main 2019 will be announced by January 31st and second attempt’s result will be released by April 30th.



About (NTA)

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been newly-established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

About JEE Main

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is an engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to several engineering colleges in India. It is constituted by two different examinations - JEE Main and the JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced is regarded internationally as one of the most challenging undergraduate admission tests.