JEE Main-July 2022 admit cards to be out soon; check details here

The (NTA) will soon issue JEE Main-July session soon which candidates can download from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

At present, there has been no confirmation from the officials regarding the date for the release of the hall ticket. With the July Session of JEE Main 2022 starting on 21st, the JEE Main admit cards are likely to be released soon.

To download the hall ticket, candidates must log in at jeemain.nta.nic.in with their required credentials , i.e. user ID and password. JEE Main session 2 exam will be conducted between July 21 and 30.





Candidates who have successfully submitted the form will only be able to download the . Before the hall ticket, NTA will also release the advanced information slip in which candidates will get the details regarding the examination city and centre allotted to them.

JEE Main will likely to include the details related to the candidates and the examination - name, date of birth, category, application number, roll number, photograph and signature, exam date and time, venue of the examination and exam day instructions.

After downloading, candidates must ensure that all the details imprinted on the admit card are correct. In case of any error in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 01206895200 or jeemain@nta.ac.in and get the discrepancies rectified.