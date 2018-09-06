JEE (Main) merit list will be based on percentile score; details inside

From 2019, the merit list for admission to IITs and other engineering colleges through Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) will be based on percentile scores and not based on marks. Apparently, the percentile score to be used for the exam will be based on the format used for the undergraduate MBBS test.

is the qualifying exam for those intending to sit for JEE (Advanced) in order to seek admission in undergraduate programmes in IITs, NITs, IIITs and various other CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutions) across the country.

In addition to this, starting 2019, the will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Previously, CBSE used to conduct the test. A JEE-aspirant will now have a choice to sit for the exam twice in a year.

The tests to be held in January and April in multiple sessions from next year.

PROCESS OF RANKING & MARKING FOR JEE-MAIN

All sessions will have its own NTA percentile score with the highest score as 100 percentile.

An overall NTA score will be prepared by including the scores of all the sessions for a final ranking according to Times of India.

The top-ranked candidate in the final ranking will be the 100 percentile.

The tie-breaker in between any percentile rank will be the highest percentile in mathematics, physics and chemistry in that order.

If scores are tied even after this, the older person will be ranked higher.

For candidates who take both the cycles of the exam, the better percentile will be count in the final merit list.

There is no change in pattern and difficulty level of test, candidates will have different questions.

"Normalisation procedure based on percentile score" to arrive at the NTA score, a senior official from HRD ministry told Times of India.