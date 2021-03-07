JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today

The Result 2021 for February exam is expected to be released on Sunday (March 7). Applicants who had given the exams can check their results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) would release the NTA Score or percentile rank for the candidates who have appeared in the February examination.

Candidates should also note that the result date is according per the calendar of Past Examinations updated on official website nta.ac.in. No other notice regarding the result has been released. Also, only the Paper 1 results are expected to be released today.

JEE Main Ranks would not be announced today. NTA would be calculating the ranks only after all the session of March, April and May have also been conducted.

A total of 6.05 lakh candidates have appeared for the JEE Main 2021 February session from February 23-26. 22 lakh candidates have registered for the examination. Remaining candidates would be appearing for the March, April and May sessions. Final result of JEE Main Rank 2021 would be announced only in June.

The advantages of Multiple Sessions in JEE (Main)-2021 are as follows:

a. This will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in one attempt.

b. In first attempt, the students will get a firsthand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time.

c. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year.

d. If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.

e. A candidate need not appear in all the four sessions. However, if candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.

2021 Examination will be held in “Computer Based Test” (CBT) Mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in “Pen & Paper” (offline) mode.

The -2021 will be conducted in four sessions. The tentative date of examinations are as

follows:

Session -2: 15, 16, 17 & 18 March 2021

Session -3: 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021

Session -4: 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 May 2021

The Question Paper has been divided into two sections. There will be 90 Questions in the Paper 1 and candidate will be required to attempt 75 questions only. There will be no negative marking for 15 optional questions. Paper-wise details are as follows:

B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1- To be conducted in all four sessions: Each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking for Section B.