JEECUP 2019 admit card released: Step by step guide to download hall ticket

Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2019: Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC), Uttar Pradesh, has released admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2019.

Earlier, the date of JEECUP 2019 was postponed from April 28 to May 26.

Here's how UP Polytechnic 2019 admit card can be downloaded:

1. Go to the official website of JEECUP 2019, which is -- jeecup.nic.in

2. Click on 'Download admit card'

3. Enter login credentials to see JEECUP 2019 admit card

Guidelines for Candidates

1. Please check the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy from the originally filled online application form data, communicate to UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) Council immediately for necessary action.

2. The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidate subject to his/her satisfying the eligibility conditions.

3. The examination rooms/ hall will be opened one hour before the commencement of the test. Candidates should take their seats immediately after opening of the examination hall. If the candidates do not report in time, they are likely to miss some of the general instructions to be announced in the examination hall.

4. The candidate must show, on demand, the admit card for admission in the examination room/hall. A candidate, who does not possess the admit card issued by the Council, shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 21:05 IST

