Jharkhand board Matric result 2018: Check your scores on jacresults.com

Ending the wait for more than 400,000 students, the (JAC) is set to declare the results of class 10 board examinations or JAC today, ie., June 12. The result will be available to the students on the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com, at around 4 pm, according to media reports.

“We are all prepared to declare the results of matriculation at 4 pm on Tuesday. After the formal announcement, the results will also be uploaded on JAC’s website,” the council’s chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh told Hindustan Times.

In 2019, a total of 431,734 candidates registered for the class 10 examinations, which were held in 954 examination centres across Jharkhand. The examinations ended on March 21.

The JAC declared the Jharkhand class 12th board results for Science and Commerce streams on June 7.



The pass percentage for Science stream was 48.34 per cent and the pass percentage of Commerce stream was 67.49 per cent.

However, the result of Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts stream is yet to be announced.

“The evaluation process of intermediate (arts) is still going on. Therefore, no date of results can be given right now,” the council’s vice-chairperson Phool Singh told Hindustan Times.

Here are the steps to check your results once declared:

1. Once the JAC class 10th results are declared, go to official website: jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

2. Click on the result link

3. A new page will appear on your screen

4. Fill in your examination roll number and other credentials

5. Click on submit

6. View your result and download from download link

7. Take a printout for future reference

Media reports stated that the is expecting a better performance this year after 57.91 per cent students cleared the exams in 2017, much lower than the pass percentage of 2016, which was at 67.54 per cent.