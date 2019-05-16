JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Shiv Nadar Foundation invested Rs 2,000 crore in UP varsity since 2011
Business Standard

Jharkhand JAC class 10 results out on jac.nic.in: Here's how to check marks

The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th results 2019 on http://www.jac.nic.in. Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading Jharkhand 10th result 2019

BS Web Team 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education
Photo: Shutterstock

Jharkhand JAC class 10th results: Jharkhand JAC class 10 results have been declared by the Jharkhand Board. The Jharkhand board results have been declared by the Jharkhand JAC Board on its website jac.nic.in. Students who appeared for the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th exams 2019 can also view their JAC 10th result 2019 on third-party websites like: examresults.net and jacresults.com since the official site could crash owing to heavy search traffic.

The JAC Board class 10 exams were held from February 20 to March 9. In 2018, 4,30,000 students had taken the exam and the overall pass percentage was 59.49.

The JAC Jharkhand Board class 12th results were declared on Tuesday. The can also be accessed at jac.nic.in. According to a Times of India report, JAC 12th Board pass pecentage was 57. It recorded an increase from the 2018 pass percentage of 48.34.

ALSO READ JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2019 out: Steps to download marksheet

Here's a step by step guide on how to check and download your mark sheet:

1. Go to the website jac.nic.in

2. Click on the Jac 10th results option

3. Fill your roll number and other credentials

4. Save the page once your result appears on the screen

5. Take a print out of the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th result 2019 for future reference
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements