Jharkhand JAC class 10 results out on jac.nic.in: Here's how to check marks

JAC class 10th results: JAC class 10 results have been declared by the Board. The results have been declared by the Board on its website Students who appeared for the JAC 10th exams 2019 can also view their 2019 on third-party websites like: and jacresults.com since the official site could crash owing to heavy search traffic.

The JAC Board class 10 exams were held from February 20 to March 9. In 2018, 4,30,000 students had taken the exam and the overall pass percentage was 59.49.

The JAC class 12th results were declared on Tuesday. The can also be accessed at According to a Times of India report, JAC 12th Board pass pecentage was 57. It recorded an increase from the 2018 pass percentage of 48.34.

Here's a step by step guide on how to check and download your mark sheet:

1. Go to the website jac.nic.in

2. Click on the Jac 10th results option

3. Fill your roll number and other credentials

4. Save the page once your result appears on the screen



5. Take a print out of the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th result 2019 for future reference