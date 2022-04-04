Jio Institute appoints Guruswami Ravichandran as Provost

Jio Institute on Monday announced the appointment of Prof. Guruswami Ravichandran from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) as the Provost to further strengthen its academic leadership.

Jio Institute is a multi-disciplinary higher institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Reliance Foundation.

He will join Jio Institute as its founding Provost and professor of engineering from July 1. Prof. Ravichandran has served as the Otis Booth Leadership Chair of the Division of Engineering and Applied Science at Caltech.

He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering and M.S. in Engineering both from Brown University and a B.E. (honors) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College (NIT), Trichy.

“It gives me pleasure to welcome Dr. Ravichandran in the Jio Institute and Reliance family. I am sure we all will immensely benefit from his vast experience in academia and that he will accelerate our mission of preparing the next generation of global leaders, who can contribute to the advancement of India and the world. With faculty drawn from top-notch institutions across the world, Jio Institute is envisioned to be global while retaining its Indian essence,” said Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

Jio Institute has also announced admissions to its Post-Graduate (PG) Certificate Programmes in the emerging areas of artificial intelligence & data science and digital media & marketing communications.