JIPMER MBBS entrance exam 2019 to be conducted today: All you need to know

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical and Research (JIPMER) is all set to conduct the for admission to MBBS course on June 2, 2019.

The authority will be conducting the in 120 major cities in the country.

Students qualifying for the will get admission for 200 MBBS seats offered in Puducherry and Karaikal campus of JIPMER. As per reports, as many as 200,000 candidates are expected to appear for the exam this year.

JIPMER MBBS 2019 entrance exam: Important dates to remember

Date of examination: June 2, 2019



Result of JIPMER 2019: On or before June 21, 2019



Counselling (First Round): June 26 - June 28, 2019



Counselling (Second Round): July 24, 2019



Counselling (Third Round):August 21, 2019



Counselling (Final Round): September 26, 2019

Exam schedule for JIPMER MBBS 2019 entrance exam

The examination will be conducted in two shifts

The morning shift will begin at 10 am and end at 12.30 pm

The afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 5.30 pm

2. The duration of the exam will be two and half hours for both the shifts

3. A total of 200 questions will be asked and the exam will be based on online computer based test (CBT)

4. Questions will be asked from subjects like English language, physics, chemistry, biology, as well as logical and quantitative reasoning

Division of marks

Physics -- 60

Chemistry -- 60

Biology -- 60

English Language and Comprehension -- 10

Logical and Quantitative Reasoning --10

Note: Mobile phones, calcualtors and other electronic devices will not be permitted inside the exam hall

Marking scheme

There will be negative marking (- 1 ) for each incorrect answers

The result of the exam is scheduled to be announced on or before June 21.

For more information, visit www.jipmer.edu.in.