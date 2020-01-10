JKBOSE 10th result declared on jkbose.ac.in: Steps to check marks

JKBOSE 10th result: Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary (JKBOSE) has announced JKBOSE 10th result 2019 for Kashmir division. Students can check and download the result from JKBOSE's official website, jkbose.ac.in. The exams are conducted biannually for winter and summer sessions and results are announced separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh region.

Steps to check JKOBSE 10th result Kashmir division:

Step 1: Visit the JKBOSE official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on "Result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Annual 2019 - Kashmir Division" link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and view JKBOSE 10th result

Step 4: Download it for future reference

About JKBOSE:

The State Board of School was established through a legislation under the State Board of School Act, 1975.

Functions of BOSE

* Conducting public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes

* Preparing and publishing results of examinations

* Granting diplomas and certificates

* Prescribing courses of instruction, scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education

* Printing and supplying textbooks to the School Education Department