JKBOSE 10th result declared on jkbose.ac.in: Steps to download marks

JKBOSE result: The Board of Secondary (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE 10th summer zone Result 2020. The JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 has been released on the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in. JKBOSE released the results for Jammu, Kashmir and Leh divisions separately. The board had earlier released the JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Leh division on February 7. The results for the Kashmir division are yet to be announced.

JKBOSE Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'results'

Step 3: A new page will appear. Fill up your required credentials

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Your JKBOSE 11th result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Click here for direct link to download JKBOSE 10th Result 2019

About JKBOSE

The State Board of School was established through a legislation under the State Board of School Act, 1975.