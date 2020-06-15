JKBOSE 10th result declared on jkbose.ac.in: Steps to download marks

-

JKBOSE result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE 10th summer zone Result 2020. The JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 has been released on the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in. JKBOSE released the results for Jammu, Kashmir and Leh divisions separately. The board had earlier released the JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Leh division on February 7. The results for the Kashmir division are yet to be announced.
JKBOSE Result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'results'
Step 3: A new page will appear. Fill up your required credentials
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: Your JKBOSE 11th result will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for direct link to download JKBOSE 10th Result 2019
About JKBOSE
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.