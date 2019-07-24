JKBOSE 10th result 2019 declared on jkbose.ac.in: All you need to know

JKBOSE result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE 10th result 2019 (biannual) for (winter zone) Jammu Division (JD). JKBOSE had recently declared its 12th biannual Jammu division private candidate result 2019.

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th result

‌‌‌* Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

‌‌‌* Click on JKBOSE 10th Jammu division result link

‌‌‌* Search your result by your roll number

‌‌‌* Click on view result

‌‌‌* The result will be displayed on the screen

‌‌‌* Download and take its print out of the same.

About JKBOSE:

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Act, 1975.

Functions of BOSE

* Conducting public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes

* Preparing and publishing results of examinations

* Granting diplomas and certificates

* Prescribing courses of instruction, scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education

* Printing and supplying textbooks to the School Education Department