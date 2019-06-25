JNVU results 2019 for BA Final and semesters released: Check details here

JNVU, or Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, declared the JNVU 2019 results today. The JNVU 2019 results for semester examinations were announced on the official website www.jnvuiums.in. The university has declared results of the various bachelor's and masters' degree programmes simultaneously.

According to the latest update, JNVU has released results for all the courses like B.Sc, B.Ed, BBA, BCA, MHRM, LLB and LLM programmes. Results have been announced in the form of scorecards that contain all the relevant information about the students along with the marks scored by them.

Students can follow these simple states to check their result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.jnvuiums.in

Step 2: Find and click the link for results

Step 3: Select the relevant course for results.

Step 4: Enter your exam registration number and your date of birth.

Step 5: Verify and submit the information on the website

Step 6: Check the JNVU Results 2019 displayed on the screen

Step 7: Take printout of the same and save it for future reference