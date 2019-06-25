JoSAA 2019: Today's last date to apply for admission at IITs, NITs

JoSAA 2019: Today is the last day for candidates to fill in choice for admission to any academic programme based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main as well as Advanced 2019. The application process will be closed at 5 pm. Candidates need to apply on josaa.nic.in. The final seat allocation rounds will begin from June 27.

JoSAA 2019: Steps to apply for admission at IITs, NITs

Step 1: Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ candidates registration and choice filling’

Step 3: Log-in using JEE Main/Advanced application number

Step 4: Fill form, select colleges

Step 5: Pay

Important notes to remember

— Candidates will get only one chance to lock a seat

— After being locked there is no provision to modify the choice

— Without filling-in choices, candidates will not be considered for counselling

The JoSSA or joint seat allocation authority is the collective seat allotment system for IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes. Based on the counselling (choice and merit) admission will be granted for a total of 107 institutes including 18 Candidates who have cleared JEE Mains can seek admission to all the colleges except For IITs, one has to clear

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee released 2019 result on June 14.

About JEE Advanced:

is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination for admission into the engineering programs of the prestigious or the Indian Institutes of Technology. This exam is conducted by the 7 zonal IITs on a rotational basis as per the guidelines of IIT exam governing body - Joint Admission Board (JAB). There are a total of 23 IITs in India with approximately 11,279 seats.

The JEE Main paper 2 (Architecture) examination results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 15. JEE Main examination results were declared on April 30, 2019. Of the 24 students who secured the perfect score of 100 percentile, 15 were from January session and 9 were from the April attempt.

NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture colleges take admissions based on the JEE Main score.