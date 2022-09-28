JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment round 2 result 2022 to be declared today

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will on Wednesday, September 28, by 5 pm announce the results of the second round of counselling for and admissions. Candidates who have registered for the JOSAA round 2 seat allotment can check their results online, at josaa.nic.in.

Based on the seat allotment results, the window for online reporting, fee payment, document upload and more will be done from September 28, till 5 pm on October 1.

Selected candidates can apply for withdrawal of the seat or exit from the seat allocation process in round 2 from 10 am on September 29 to 5 pm on October 1.

Here's how you can check JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment result once declared:

Go to website of JoSAA, at click josaa.nic.in

Click on the link that says 'Seat Allotment Result - Round 2' on the homepage

Login with using your JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Your result will now appear on the screen

The online registration for JOSAA counselling 2022 for candidates who have qualified in JEE Main and Advanced this year was done from September 12 to 21. JoSAA is conducting the counselling process for IIT, and admissions in six rounds this year, after completion of all rounds, the registration for CSAB counselling will begin.

It should be noted that the CSAB counselling round is only conducted for leftover seats of the NIT+ system.

The JoSAA will announce the seat allotment result for rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6 of counselling will be announced on October 3, 8, 12 and 16, respectively. The CSAB counselling 2022 will begin on October 16.