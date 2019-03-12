JUST IN
Karnataka CET 2019 postponed due to Lok Sabha polls; check revised dates

The decision comes after the Election Commision of India announced the second phase of polling in the state on April 23, 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has on Monday released an offical press note stating that the Common Entrance Test (CET), scheduled to be held on April 23-24, has now been posponted to new dates.

The decision comes after the Election Commision of India announced the second phase of polling in the state on April 23, 2019.

This led to an immediate rescheduling of the CET in order to avoid clash between the entrance exam and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

According to the official notification, KEA said, "In view of the announcement of the schedule of Loksabha Elections 2019 by the Election Commission of India on April 10, 2109, the government of Karnataka has directed the KEAR to conduct the CET-2109 exam on new dates."

As a result of this, the examination will now be held on April 29-30, 2019, while the Kannada language test will be conducted on May 1, 2019.

The application process has also been extended. Now, students can apply for this examination till March 20, 2019, as oppose to the intial March 5, 2019 deadline.

Revised exam schedule for CAT:

Date Day Timing Subject Marks
29 April, 2019 Monday 10.30 am to 11.50 am

2.30 pm to 3.50 pm		 Biology

Mathematics		 60

60
30 April, 2019 Tuesday 10.30 am to 11.50 am

2.30 pm to 3.50 pm		 Physics

Chemistry		 60

60

For Kannada language test

1 May, 2019 Wednesday 11.30 am to 12.30 pm Kannada language examination 50

Candidates can register for the CET by going through the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority --- kea.kar.nic.in.

Photo of the press release for reference

chart

Source: Karnataka Examination Authority website
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 14:14 IST

