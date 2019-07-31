KMAT admit card 2019 released, download from kmatindia.com: Details here

-
Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019 admit card has been released today (July 31). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e. kmatindia.com. KMAT 2019 will be conducted on August 4, 2019, in a paper-based test mode. The results are expected to be out by August 15.
The admit card can be downloaded through the online mode only, no hard copies will be sent. KMAT Admit Card 2019 is issued by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) for admissions to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses. KMAT scores are valid for admissions in more than 170 MBA colleges and over 55 MCA colleges.
Steps to download KMAT 2019 admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website, kmatindia.com. Click on the link KMAT 2019 admit card
Step 2: After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page
Step 3: Enter the asked credentials
Step 5: Download the admit card. Take print out for further use