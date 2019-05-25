KCET result 2019 to be declared today: Know pass criteria, other details

Result 2019 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will on Saturday release the Common Entrance Test (CET) result. The Result 2019 or 2019 will be announced on the KEA's official website kea.kar.nic.in. Soon after Result is declared, the merit list will be out. The is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 was conducted on April 23 and April 24 in paper-pen format.

Karnataka Result: What is the pass criteria

To qualify the entrance exam, candidates have secure minimum of 50% in However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%, they can pass the exam on gaining 40% in their 2019.

Karnataka CET Result 2019: Check your online KCET score

Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘ 2019’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected on new page, enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: The and your scored marks will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference