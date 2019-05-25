JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Assam HS result 2019 declared on ahsec.nic.in: Steps to download marks
Business Standard

KCET result 2019 to be declared today: Know pass criteria, other details

Karnataka CET Result 2019 will be declared today on kea.kar.nic.in

BS Web Team 

KCET result 2019
KCET result 2019. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Karnataka CET Result 2019 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will on Saturday release the Common Entrance Test (CET) result. The Karnataka CET Result 2019 or KCET Result 2019 will be announced on the KEA's official website kea.kar.nic.in. Soon after Karnataka CET Result is declared, the merit list will be out. The Karnataka CET Result 2019 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 was conducted on April 23 and April 24 in paper-pen format.

Karnataka CET 2019 Result: What is the pass criteria

To qualify the entrance exam, candidates have secure minimum of 50% in Karnataka CET Result 2019. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%, they can pass the exam on gaining 40% in their KCET Result 2019.

Karnataka CET Result 2019: Check your online KCET score

Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KCET Result 2019’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected on new page, enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: The Karnataka CET Result 2019 and your scored marks will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements