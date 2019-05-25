KCET result 2019 to be declared today: Know pass criteria, other details

-
Karnataka CET Result 2019 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will on Saturday release the Common Entrance Test (CET) result. The Karnataka CET Result 2019 or KCET Result 2019 will be announced on the KEA's official website kea.kar.nic.in. Soon after Karnataka CET Result is declared, the merit list will be out. The Karnataka CET Result 2019 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 was conducted on April 23 and April 24 in paper-pen format.
Karnataka CET 2019 Result: What is the pass criteria
To qualify the entrance exam, candidates have secure minimum of 50% in Karnataka CET Result 2019. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%, they can pass the exam on gaining 40% in their KCET Result 2019.
Karnataka CET Result 2019: Check your online KCET score
Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘KCET Result 2019’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected on new page, enter your registration number and roll number
Step 4: The Karnataka CET Result 2019 and your scored marks will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take a print out for further reference