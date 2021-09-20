KCET result 2021 to be declared on kea.kar.nic.in today; know details

-
KCET Result 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Common Entrance Test (CET) result today at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The Karnataka CET Result 2021 or KCET Result 2021 will be announced on the KEA's official website kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka CET merit list will be announced once the results have been declared. The Karnataka CET Result 2021 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.
#KCET2021 results will be announced tomorrow (20/09/2021).— Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) September 19, 2021
Click the link after 4PM for results: https://t.co/G8w1zzjmyw
All the best!
Karnataka CET Result 2021: Steps to check your KCET score
Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘KCET Result 2021’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected on new page, enter your registration number and roll number
Step 4: The Karnataka CET Result 2021 and your scored marks will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take a print out for further reference
Karnataka CET 2021 Result: What is the pass criteria
To qualify the entrance exam, candidates have secure minimum of 50% in Karnataka CET Result 2021. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%, they can pass the exam on gaining 40% in KCET Result 2021.
