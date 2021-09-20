KCET result 2021 to be declared on kea.kar.nic.in today; know details

KCET Result 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Common Entrance Test (CET) result today at 4 pm, state higher minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The Result 2021 or KCET Result 2021 will be announced on the KEA's official website kea.kar.nic.in. merit list will be announced once the results have been declared. The Result 2021 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.

#KCET2021 results will be announced tomorrow (20/09/2021).



Click the link after 4PM for results: https://t.co/G8w1zzjmyw



All the best! — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) September 19, 2021

Karnataka CET Result 2021: Steps to check your KCET score

Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KCET Result 2021’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected on new page, enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: The Karnataka CET Result 2021 and your scored marks will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference

Karnataka CET 2021 Result: What is the pass criteria

To qualify the entrance exam, candidates have secure minimum of 50% in Karnataka CET Result 2021. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%, they can pass the exam on gaining 40% in KCET Result 2021.