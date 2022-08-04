Kerala HSCAP first allotment result 2022 to be declared on August 5

The results for Higher Secondary Common Admission Process (HSCAP) first allotment are slated to release on August 5, 2022. The Directorate of Higher Secondary (DHSE Kerala) will be releasing the list at 9 am. The first allotment result list will be released on the official website- hscap. .gov.in. The admission process will begin on the same day.

Students who have qualified Class 10 and have applied for the allotment process can check the list on Friday, August 5 at 9 am. After delay in the process of trial allotment, the schedule was revised.

The board conducts the admission to Class 11 through a common online system, where the students are required to submit their applications, enter their course and Plus 1 school as per their preference.

Once the Kerala HSCAP first allotment list is announced, students will be able to fill up the form and complete their admission process under first allotment. The deadline to complete the admission process for various institutions is at 5 pm on August 10, 2022. Students will be required to download the letter presented on the official website and submit it along with the documents at the schools for confirming the admission.

The final allotment for Kerala HSCAP will be released on August 20, 2022 and the session for Class 11 or Plus 1 will commence in the state from August 22, 2022. The delay in Kerala Plus One admissions this year was followed by a delay in the declaration of Class 10 CBSE board results, which was released on July 22, 2022. The seat allotment process was also deferred, thereby allowing ample time to the students to apply, if they wished.