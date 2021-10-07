Kerala Plus One Second allotment list released; How to get admission

-
The Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2021 results have been declared on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who registered for Kerala Class 11 admissions can check the list using their application number and password. The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) had released the first allotment list in September.
The merit list is being prepared on the basis of Kerala SSLC or class 10 marks obtained by the students.
Students who make it to the second list must take their admissions with the time period to be provided by the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP).
Kerala Plus One Second Allotment 2021: How to check
1. Visit the official website of HSCAP (hscap.kerala.gov.in)
2. Click on Kerala plus one-second allotment list link on the homepage
3. Log in using your application number, password, and district
4. The merit list will be displayed on the screen. Save the document for further reference.
Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2021: What next
Candidates who have made it to the allotment list will have to get their documents verified and pay a minimum fee to reserve the seats. Any discrepancy while verifying the documents will result in the cancellation of admission.
The government had earlier said that 20 per cent more seats will be added in the northern districts of Kerala colleges such as in Tahsur and 10 per cent seats will be added in Thiruvananthapuram districts from this academic year.
