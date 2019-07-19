Kerala Polytechnic admissions 2019: 2nd round begins today; details here

Polytechnic admission 2019: Department of Technical (DTE) will commence the second round of Polytechnic spot admission for vacant seats in government colleges, and aided and self-financing polytechnic colleges in the state. The Polytechnic spot admission will be held from today until July 23 at nodal polytechnics in Kerala districts.

The candidates whose names are in the rank list and others who are seeking branch or institutions change can participate in spot admissions. Those who have already registered need not register again. They will only have to carry a printout of their earlier registration details. Admission closes on July 25, 2019.

Details of Kerala Polytechnic spot admission

There are two streams of diploma programmes offered in polytechnic colleges of Kerala. They are diploma in engineering technology under stream-I and diploma in commercial practice and diploma in computer application and business management under stream-II.

Kerala Polytechnic spot admission: Fee

Fee for government quota seats: Rs 22,500 per year



Fee for management seats: Rs 37,500 per year

All diploma programmes are of 6 semesters' duration over a period of 3 years.

Kerala Polytechnic admission: Eligibility

— The candidate should be a citizen of India.

— The candidate should be a native of Kerala or have undergone a qualifying examination from an institution in Kerala or his/her parent(s) should be permanent employees in Central/State/Quasi Government/Public Sector undertaking in Kerala.



— The candidate should have passed SSLC/THSLC or equivalent examination, with eligibility for higher studies.

— Candidates who have taken more than two chances to secure eligibility for higher studies in SSLC/THSLC or equivalent examinations are not eligible for admission.



— For CBSE/ICSE/Open school candidates the marks/grades obtained in Science are considered for calculating grades in the place of Physics and Chemistry.

Details of vacant seats in different polytechnics are available on www.polyadmission.org.