Kerala Polytechnic trial allotment and rank list 2019 out: How to check

The Kerala Department of Technical Education (DTE) on Wednesday released the provisional rank list, trial allotment list for admission to polytechnic colleges. The last date to raise an appeal is June 22. The final list will be published on June 24. The second allotment list will be out on June 29.
Here's how to check and download the rank and the trial allotment list:
1. Go to the official website http://polyadmission.org
2. Click on TRIAL ALLOTMENT LIST or TRIAL RANK DETAILS
3. Enter credentials
4. Check and take a print out for future reference
The following new Polytechnic Colleges under the Self-Financing sector are included in the centralized Polytechnic Admission process for the year 2019-20:
TOMS College of Engineering, Mattakkara, Kottayam
Jai Bharath College of Management & Engineering Technology, Perumbavoor, EKM
Holy Grace Polytechnic College, Mala, Thrissur
Younus College of Polytechnic, Kottarakkara, Kollam
MGM Silver Jubilee Polytechnic College, Vilayancode, Kannur
Rajadhani Institute of Engineering and Technology, Negaroor, Thiruvananthapuram
MET's School of Engineering, Mala, Thrissur