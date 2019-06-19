Kerala Polytechnic trial allotment and rank list 2019 out: How to check

The (DTE) on Wednesday released the provisional rank list, trial allotment list for admission to polytechnic colleges. The last date to raise an appeal is June 22. The final list will be published on June 24. The second allotment list will be out on June 29.

Here's how to check and download the rank and the trial allotment list:

1. Go to the official website http://polyadmission.org

2. Click on TRIAL ALLOTMENT LIST or TRIAL RANK DETAILS

3. Enter credentials

4. Check and take a print out for future reference

The following new Polytechnic Colleges under the Self-Financing sector are included in the centralized Polytechnic Admission process for the year 2019-20:

TOMS College of Engineering, Mattakkara, Kottayam

Jai Bharath College of Management & Engineering Technology, Perumbavoor, EKM

Holy Grace Polytechnic College, Mala, Thrissur

Younus College of Polytechnic, Kottarakkara, Kollam

MGM Silver Jubilee Polytechnic College, Vilayancode, Kannur

Rajadhani Institute of Engineering and Technology, Negaroor, Thiruvananthapuram

MET's School of Engineering, Mala, Thrissur