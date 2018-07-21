Kerala PSC to hold first-ever KAS online exam, notification to be out soon

The (KPSC)is ready to conduct its first Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination online this year.



All information regarding the timings and the date of the 2018 will be out on its official website --- thulasi. kerala.gov.in or click here

Chairman MK Sakeer informed that the candidates will be updated with proper information once the syllabus and eligibility criteria for the examination was finalised. So candidates are advised to keep checking the website



"As of now, we have the facility for only 3,600 people to attend an examination online. With the IT labs added to the facility, we can cater to at least 40,000 candidates at the same time,” Chairman MK Sakeer was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The Kerala PSC's online will be held in 14 districts of the state and will be conducted for at least 70 per cent of all posts.