Kerala SSLC result 2022: DHSE to declare results for Class 12 tomorrow

Kerala SSLC result 2022: The Kerala state board will declare the result for Kerala SSLC result 2022 for Class 12 on Tuesday, June 21, for more than 450,000 students. Kerala's Department Of Higher Secondary (DHSE) will declare the results for Class 12 at 11 am on Tuesday via a press conference first and after that, the board results will then be published on the official website. The Kerala DHSE exams were held at various exam centres across the state from March 30 to April 22. The Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be declared on the official websites, at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Once declared, candidates can also check their Kerala SSLC result 2022 via SMS.

Here's how you can check your results on the website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala board, keralaresults.nic.in, Or, visit the alternate websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: Your results will now appear on the screen, download it and take out a hard copy for future references.