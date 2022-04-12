KSSEB SSLC result 2022 to be out by 2nd week of May; answer keys from today

-
With the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam completed, Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Monday shared a tentative timeline for results saying that they would be declared by the second week of May 2022.
Conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSSEB), Nagesh also confirmed that Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary examination will be held in the last week of June.
✅ ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ಎಲ್ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಸುಸೂತ್ರವಾಗಿ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) April 11, 2022
✅ ನಾಳೆಯಿಂದ ಕೀ ಉತ್ತರಗಳನ್ನು ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ಎಲ್ಸಿ ವೆಬ್ಸೈಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.
✅ ಮೇ 2ನೇ ವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸುವ ಗುರಿ ಹೊಂದಲಾಗಿದೆ.
✅ ಜೂನ್ ಕೊನೆ ವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಪೂರಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.
The official answer keys for SSLC Class 10 examination for different subjects was released from April 12 onwards. The answer keys for all the subjects for which the Class 10 exam was held have been published online and made available to the students on the official website., https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
The students can challenge the answer keys between April 12 and April 15.
The minister said attendance was more than 98 per cent among first-time takers, adding that there was also no confusion about school uniforms as students sat for the exams in the same.
The SSLC result 2022 will be notified by the board only after they complete the evaluation work and processing of the data.
