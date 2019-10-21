CBSE Single Girl Child scholarship extended till Oct 31: Know full details

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has extended the last date to register for the Single Girl Child scholarship scheme. The deadline for registration for the Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child earlier was October 18, 2019.

According to the latest circular, the last date to apply for the scheme, for + 2 studies, is October 31, 2019. The hard copy of the application (renewal only) can be submitted on November 25, 2019. The application link is available on the website i.e cbse.nic.in

Who can apply for Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child?

The CBSE scholarship is only for those girl students who are the only child in their respective families.

It is open for candidates who have qualified CBSE class 10 examination with 60% marks or more from any of the affiliated CBSE schools and where tution fee is not more than Rs 1,500 per month.

According to the scheme, eligible students will get Rs 500 per month as scholarship for the next two years.

NOTE: NRI applicants of the Board are also eligible for the award. The tuition fee criterion for NRIs has been decided at a maximum of Rs 6,000/- per month.

The objective of the CBSE Single Girl Child scholarship is to recognise the efforts of parents in promoting among It is also to provide help/promote to talented students.

How to apply for CBSE Single Gilr Child scholarship?

Candidates are requested to read carefully the instructions given on the page.

Know detail information about the here

Important: According to the CBSE notice, incomplete applications will not be entertained and will be rejected immediately. Also, forms will not be entertained after the last date.

Those struggling in submitting the online form can get their issues cleared by sending a mail to scholarship.cbse@nic.in.