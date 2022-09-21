LBS rank list 2022 released for BSc Nursing, Paramedical programmes

On Wednesday, the (LBS) Centre for and Technology released the LBS rank list 2022 for the BSc and Paramedical programmes.

Candidates who have applied for admission can now check and download the provisional LBS rank list 2022 through the official website – lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates need their username and password to log in to the account and view the provisional rank list for the BSc and Paramedical programmes admission.

Candidates whose names are there in the rank list can be admission to the BSc Nursing, BSc Laboratory Technology, BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc Radiological Technology, BSc Optometry, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, Bachelor of Cardio Vascular Technology, Bachelor of Dialysis Technology, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy programmes. The centre has also introduced three new courses: Bachelor of Imaging Technology, Bachelor of Radio Therapy Technology and Bachelor of Neuro Technology.