Learning on tap: As education moves online, how edtech boom is here to stay

Students glued to smartphones in the back seat of a car, while getting a head oil massage or sprawled on a sun-lounger may not look like a typical class. But over the past few months, as education moved online, this ad by an edtech start-up has come to typify the new classroom.

Although online education via edtech platforms has been around much before Covid-19, the crisis has brought the sector into limelight. Enrolment of students and investments into these start-ups have surged. Demand has been high not just for Byju’s and Vedantu, which made their live classes free soon after ...