LIC AAO Mains 2023: Admit card released, check download details here

The Mains 2023 admit card is to release today for Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) 2023 Mains exam. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website at licindia.in by candidates who passed the preliminary exam. On March 18, the main exam will be given. To the examination hall, candidates should bring a photo ID and their admit card. The preliminary (Generalist) exam was given on February 17 and 20, and the results were announced on March 14. 7,754 people met the requirements to take the Main exam. What is One of the positions for which LIC conducts a recruitment process is the LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO). The exam is not given every year. It is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the insurance company's employees. This is one of the most prestigious insurance exams, and people all over the country want to work in the insurance industry. LIC conducts additional examinations for various positions.

On February 25, 2020, LIC announced the positions available for LIC AAO recruitment 2020 in the following cadres:

• Assistant Administrative Officer (Legal)

• Assistant Administrative Officer (IT)

• Assistant Administrative Officer (CA)

• Assistant Administrative Officer (Rajbhasha)

• Assistant Administrative Officer (Actuarial)

LIC AAO Mains 2023: Exam date

The LIC AAO Mains 2023 is scheduled for March 18. The Mains exam must be taken by candidates who passed the Prelims exam. Candidates are required to bring a photo ID and their LIC AAO admit card to the exam centre. To learn how to download the LIC AAO exam admit card online, follow the steps listed below:

• Visit the official website at licindia.in.

• On the homepage that appears, click the "LIC AAO recruitment" link.

• Next, click the "MAIN EXAMINATION CALL LETTER DOWNLOAD" link.

• A new login page will open.

• Enter your registration number and date of birth.

• To access the LIC login and download the admit card. Print the admit card for future reference.

LIC AAO Mains 2023: Exam pattern

The LIC AAO Mains exam takes 120 minutes to complete. There will be 120 questions on the exam paper, each worth 300 marks. "Candidate must also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate to qualify for the examination. Also, candidates must obtain minimum qualifying marks in each section separately. Only candidates who are successful in the objective portion of the Main Examination will be given an evaluation on the descriptive paper," LIC said in a notice.