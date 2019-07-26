Madras University releases UG, PG revaluation results 2019; steps to check

Madras University revaluation results 2019: The University of Madras has declared revaluation results for Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester examinations held in April 2019.



The Madras University revaluation results 2019 have been released on egovernance.unom.ac.in, a dedicated website for results\revaluation results for the University of Madras (UNOM).



The regular results for UG, PG and Professional Degree examinations were announced on June 27, 2019. And, the revaluation application process for the April began from July 2, 2019. Students who had applied for re-evaluation of their results can now check their revaluated marks.

Steps to check Madras University UG PG Revaluation Results 2019:

Go to egovernance.unom.ac.in

Click on ‘UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Revaluation Results - April 2019’

A new page will appear, enter your registration number to download your re-valuated marks

About Madras University

The University of Madras is a public state university in Chennai (formerly Madras), Tamil Nadu, India. Established in 1857, Madras University is one of the oldest universities in India which was incorporated by an act of the Legislative Council of India.