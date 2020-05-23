JUST IN
Bihar Board Class 10 results to be declared today; Check details here
MAH CET result to be declared today: Get direct link to download result

Candidates can check their result from the official website - mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

MBA MCET result: Common Entrance Test (CET) result 2020 for admission to postgraduate degree courses in business administration including MBA or MMS will be declared today at 11 am, the Maharashtra Education Minister Uday Samant said. Candidates can check their result from the official website - mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org. The entrance exam was held on March 14 and 15.

MBA MCET result: Steps to Check

— Visit the official website - mahacet.org

— Click on the result link

— Fill credentials

— Result will appear on the screen, download it for future reference

Cleared MBA MCET exam? What next?

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counseling rounds. Those who make it through the merit list will have to register for the counseling process. Based on their score and institute of choice, candidates can get admission in the state-based B-schools, colleges and universities.
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 09:02 IST

