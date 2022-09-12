MAH MBA CET result 2022 declared at mahacet.org: Here's how to check

-
Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell on Monday, September 12 declared the results for MAH MBA CET Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results for MAH MBA/MMS CET at the official website, at mahacet.org, or, cetcell.mahacet.org.
Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download their MAH CET result.
The result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH MBA CET 2022 was announced along with the results of several MAH CET. The counselling round will soon start for admission process into various colleges of Maharashtra for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Management Studies (MMS) programmes.
Maharashtra's State CET Cell had conducted the MAH MBA CET examination on August 23, 24, and 25 this year.
Here's how you can check your MAH MBA CET result 2022 online:
