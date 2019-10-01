Maharashtra Board class 12 exam online registration to begin from October 3

JUST IN
MP CPCT Admit Card 2019 released: Download hall ticket from cpct.mp.gov.in
Maharashtra Class XII board exams 2020: The online application process will start on October 3 and end on October 23 for students from arts, science and commerce streams

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra Board exam
HSC vocational stream students can fill the online form for Maharashtra board class 12 exam between October 24 and October 31

Online application filling process for Maharashtra Class XII board exams 2020 will start from October 3, 2019. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has issued a notification in this regard.

Class 12 students studying in schools and colleges affiliated to the Maharashtra board can visit mahasscboard.maharashtra.gov.in to register themselves for the exam. The link is presently non-operational and is likely to start working from October 3.

The online application process, for students from arts, science and commerce streams, will start on October 3 and end on October 23 . HSC vocational stream students can fill the form between October 24 and October 31.

The schools and colleges, on thier part, will have to deposit registration money of students between November 1 and November 18.

According to reports, the Maharashtra board will not be rolling out mock question papers before exams this year. This is being done to prevent students from narrowing their focus on the mock test papers.
First Published: Tue, October 01 2019. 11:34 IST

