Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 out: 89% pass exam; steps to check your marks

The Maharashtra Board will make the SSC Result 2018 result available on its official website www.mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra Board SSC exam results 2018

The wait for the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result 2018 is about to be over as they will soon be available on website www.mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the class 10 board examination result on Friday, June 8. However, the result will be available at the Board's official website www.mahresult.nic.in, only after 1 pm. Students can also check thier results on www.sscresult.mkcl.org or www.maharashtraeducation.com.

According to reports, 89.41 per cent students have passed the exam. Of the 1.6 million students who appeared in the exam, 1.4 million students have reportedly cleared it. While Konkan division was the best performing district with 96 per cent students clearing the exam, Nagpur was the least scoring division with 85.97 per cent.

Steps to check your marks:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'SSC Examination Result March 2018'

Step 3: Submit asked credentials

Step 4: Download your result

Candidates can also check their result on any of the partner websites - www.sscresult.mkcl.org and www.maharashtraeducation.com.

A total of 1,636,250 students had registered for the exam, that were conducted from March 1, 2018 to March 24, 2018.

Last year, exams were held in 4,728 centers for 1,766,098 students who had registered for the exam, as per media reports.

First Published: Fri, June 08 2018. 13:00 IST

