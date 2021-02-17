Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) has announced a tentative schedule for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. board examination will be held between April 29, 2021, and 20 May 2021, while exam 2021 would be tentatively held from April 23 to May 21. Detailed schedule of exam 2021 is available on the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

“The probable schedule of written examination for April-May 2021 has been announced for the purpose of curriculum planning for schools / junior colleges and students as well as to reduce examination stress among students. Prior to the examination, the schedule given to the schools or junior colleges in printed form will be considered the final schedule. Examination dates should be ascertained from the printed schedule given to the students by the respective school or college. Examination schedules declared by any other website or social media platforms must not be considered true by the students,” said Ashok Bhosale,

secretary, MSBSHSE.

“If the schools or junior colleges have any suggestions or objections against these schedules, they should be sent in writing to the Divisional Board as well as to the State Board by the end of February 22. The suggestions received thereafter will not be considered,” added the release.





About MSBSHSE

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary is an autonomous body, established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.